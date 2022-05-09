Rutherford-Telarah Ladies Probus Club lent their support to two community issues at their last meeting, signing petitions for Maitland Hospital's MRI licence and Gillieston Public School's infrastructure.
The ladies welcomed state member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison to their meeting at Telarah Bowling Club on Wednesday, May 4 and said they learnt a lot about issues currently affecting the city.
Publicity officer at Rutherford-Telarah Ladies Probus Club, Debra Nott, said the members all learnt a lot.
"It was such an informative day, two main issues discussed were the new MBS licence for Maitland's MRI machine, Jenny's personal journey having had breast cancer and her drive to obtain the licence for all across our region to have access and be able to afford this amazing machine," Ms Nott said.
"Secondly the urgent upgrade of Gillieston Public School, 1925 is a bit of time to wait for extensive upgrades.
"Personally I have lived in the Maitland area all my life and I'm astounded by all the new arrivals to the Hunter Region, especially Gillieston Heights."
Ms Aitchison explained the need for infrastructure improvements at Gillieston Public School, which lacks pedestrian crossings, footpaths and a hall that can actually fit all the students.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald last week, Ms Aitchison said Gillieston Public School is currently not a 21st century learning environment.
"The maths just doesn't add up, they've had $58,000 in capital expenditure over eight years with an increase in enrolments of over 76 per cent - and they've spent $700,000 or more in that period on maintenance," she said.
Another key issue the Probus club members were concerned to hear about was the need for a full MBS licence for the new Maitland Hospital's MRI machine.
Ms Nott said the Probus Club members asked Ms Aitchison about what will happen with the old Maitland Hospital, and that at this stage there are no finalised plans.
Ms Nott said Ms Aitchison explained this is due to some infrastructure issues, such as floors which need repairs.
The Rutherford-Telarah Ladies Probus Club meet on the first Wednesday of the month at Telarah Bowling Club and the club is open to all retired or semi-retired ladies in the area.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
