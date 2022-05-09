The Maitland Mercury
Telarah-Rutherford Ladies Probus welcome Jenny Aitchsion MP to May meeting

By Chloe Coleman
May 9 2022 - 11:30pm
Rutherford-Telarah Ladies Probus Club lent their support to two community issues at their last meeting, signing petitions for Maitland Hospital's MRI licence and Gillieston Public School's infrastructure.

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

