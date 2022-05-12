The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tatjana Reid has entered the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
May 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENTRANT: Tatjana Reid

Tatjana Reid has big dreams for Maitland's entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.