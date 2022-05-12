Tatjana Reid has big dreams for Maitland's entertainment industry.
The 19-year-old says dance can transform peoples lives and uplift a community - and she wants to see a bigger focus on that in the CBD.
Advertisement
She envisages open stage concerts and performing arts in The Levee that showcase a range of dancing types.
And at some stage in the future she would love to create a big stage show like Moulin Rouge and bring that to the city.
"I think that the town hall that we have can be effectively utilised," she said.
"I think it would improve the performing arts in Maitland and I also think it would strengthen the cultural diversity within the Maitland Local Government Area."
The Aberglasslyn woman is one of four entrants in the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition, which replaces the longstanding Maitland Showgirl Competition.
She entered the competition to broaden her leadership skills on a personal and professional level and to give back to the community.
"This aligns with my goal to continually better society and also become an influential advocate for social justice and equity," Ms Reid said.
She is studying a Bachelor of Laws/Art at the University of Newcastle and received the Ma and Morley Scholarship in 2021.
She has trained in various dance disciplines and was part of the Australian Dance Team in 2017 which competed in South Africa and in Germany. She was awarded two gold medals in South Africa and placed 7th at the World Tap Dance Championships in Germany.
She earned her place on the team after she was spotted at a local eisteddfod.
"It was phenomenal, I got to meet so many people and connect with so many other dancers and I'm still friends with them," she said.
She started work as a dance teacher at United Dance this year and is excited about helping to guide the next generation.
"It's really great to be able to teach students, and all the hard work I've been doing as a dancer myself means I can now advance the next generation and help them to become better dancers," she said.
When she has finished her university studies she hopes to pursue a career in the performing arts and then start her own dance company.
Later in her life she might turn her focus to practising law.
She already has a passion for uplifting the disadvantaged in the community and helping young people who are facing social issues.
She hopes her studies will inspire them and encourage them to reach for their goals.
Advertisement
"I believe that forging these new relationships with people will create more opportunities for personal growth and also create lasting impacts on a global level," she said.
In the news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.