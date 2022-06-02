Pickers will learn lessons from loss: Butterfield

Maitland Pickers representative front-rower Jayden Butterfield believes the side will learn a lot from last Saturday's one-point loss to Macquarie Scorpions.
The Pickers fought back from an 18-6 deficit at half-time to lead 20-18. They conceded a penalty goal to bring the scores to 20-all and then Kerrod Holland kicked a field goal from 30 metres out to end the winning streak at eight games.
Advertisement
Speaking ahead of this Saturday's home game against Central Newcastle, Butterfield said he agreed with coach Matt Lantry that the loss had relieved some of the pressure on the previously unbeaten team.
In other sports news:
"It does take a lot of pressure off us because every week we've got a lot of expectations on us that we are going to win," Butterfield said this week.
"There's been talk we have this super team which can't be beat, we can finally relax about that - we lost.
"I think personally you learn more off a loss than you do a win. It pulls your ego into check a bit."
Butterfield has won the Pickers' player of the year award, the 2020 President's Cup and is one of the first players picked in the Newcastle Rebels side since deciding to commit to the Pickers full time after playing Under-20s and NSW Cup with the Newcastle Knights.
"I pulled the pin with the Knights when work was taking too much of a load. There's no regrets now. I'm pretty content with my decision at this stage," he said.
"I'm really enjoying the footy. It's really good as a Maitland junior that we are having a bit of joy now after some tough years there.
"It's finally good to be able to reap the rewards of those times and all the hard work behind the scenes."
Butterfield and fellow Rebels rep James Taylor form the starting front row with captain and hooker Alex Langbridge in what is a formidable forward pack of largely local juniors.
"There's me, Sam (Anderson), Pete (Wilson), Cal (Burgess) we're all Maitland juniors. We'll claim Baz (Pat Mata'utia) as well he lives in Tarro, that's close enough," Butterfield said.
A Newcastle RL premiership remains the elusive goal for Butterfield and his teammates after last season was cut short by COVID
"It was good winning the President's Cup, but I would love nothing more than to win the Newcastle comp with my home town Maitland," Butterfield said.
"To be part of that history with the players like Billy Towers, PJ Ellis, Jacob Sinclair, Brenton Horwood and the others from those 2010-11 sides would be fantastic.
"There's so much history here, you go through the names in the team of the century, players who played for their state and Australia. It's a pretty prestigious club."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.