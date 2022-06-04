Maitland Pickers escape with 20-all draw against Central Newcastle

The Maitland Pickers escaped with a 20-all draw after surrendering an 18-6 lead with 30 minutes to go against Central Newcastle at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
A last-minute penalty goal by Brock Lamb in front of the posts enabled Maitland to restore parity after Central ran in two second-half converted tries and Randall Briggs took the Butcher Boys ahead with a penalty goal of his own with six minutes to play.
Both sides went into the game without several key players - Maitland's missing list included Sam Anderson (hand injury), Reid Alchin (concussion), Pat Mata'utia (suspension), Faitotoa Faitotoa (three weeks to return), Harrison Spruce (hamstring), Daniel Langbridge (ankle surgery, five to six weeks).
It was further compounded when centre Perry Le Brocque went off with a shoulder injury halfway through the second-half, forcing coach Matt Lantry to move backrower Lincoln Smith, who scored the opening two tries for the Pickers, from the right edge to left centre.
"I thought Linc (Smith) was really good with two tries on that right edge. I was reluctant to move him but it was more out of necessity when we lost Perry Le Brocque," Lantry said.
"We didn't really have a utility on our bench so we had to move Linc into left centre. It's not ideal but in those circumstances you've got to do what you need to do.
"We were missing some troops, but so was Central they probably had a similar number out.
"I thought our bench was very good, taking out Ben Ireland of the equation, there was less than 10 games first grade experience between the others - Ethan Edwards, Joey Barber and Taj Ridley.
"It was great to see those guys get an opportunity and I thought they did really well for us. I thought it was our senior players who let us down a bit today in some key areas with some discipline and some execution."
Barber and Ethan Butterfield, who came into the starting 13 in the backrow, both made their first grade debuts for the Pickers and acquitted themselves very well. Ethan Edwards also scored his first try in first grade.
"Both Butterfields were very good, especially Ethan on debut. He is a good young kid and he has a bright future here at the club. It was great to see the brothers playing together," Lantry said.
The Pickers were left to rue a number of missed opportunities with lack of support for players after they had made line breaks costing two almost certain tries in the second half.
"Gaz Anderson makes a line break and we are standing back on the 40 spectating, Jimmy Bradley makes another and doesn't finish off and there was no support," Lantry said.
"Missing those opportunities ended up hurting us. I was always worried they might come back to cruel us.
"The other thing we have to tidy us is penalties late in the count. We gifted Central field position. We went six sets in a row and they ended up cracking us and then Randall (Briggs) kicks the goal from the sideline to level it up.
"There were some pleasing aspects, but there were certainly some area we were disappointed with.
"We'll be looking to improve that taking on Wests at Harker next week.
"We've just got to complete a little higher and stay a bit more patient to give our better attacking players some quality footy."
Gary Anderson received the coaches award and Lincoln Smith was players' player.
"Lincoln Smith was one of our best, Gary Anderson played really well, Alex Langbridge was really good as well. He came up with some nice plays and played nice and deep into the line to create some opportunity for our outside backs," Lantry said.
"Jayden Butterfield played a heap of good quality minutes and Sopes (Matt Soper-Lawler) is always busy and was good."
Earlier in the day, a reshuffled Pickers reserves scored an impressive 25-18 win against Central.
Justin Norris was player's player and Lachlan Matthews won the coaches award.
In the top of the table Ladies League Tag clash, Maitland thrashed Raymond Terrace 44-0 with Isabella Mattsson and Emma Martin both scoring doubles. Elizabeth Skillen was players' player and coaches award recipient.
In Open Age, Maitland were no match for top side Dora Creek who ran out 62-8 winners. Reece Chappell was players' player and Josh Rinkin won the coaches award.
The under-19s had the bye.
