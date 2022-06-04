The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers escape with 20-all draw against Central Newcastle

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:13am, first published June 4 2022 - 10:34pm
Lincoln Smith reaches out to score one of his two tries against Central. Picture: Smart Artist

The Maitland Pickers escaped with a 20-all draw after surrendering an 18-6 lead with 30 minutes to go against Central Newcastle at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

