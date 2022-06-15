Spare $1 coin earns a Weston tradie $10,000

A $1 scratchie bought on a whim has earned a Weston tradie $10,000.
Dylan Cave decided to try his luck on the Instant Scratch-Its ticket at the Metro Petroleum in Abermain after he went there to buy a few things.
"I had a spare $1 dollar coin, so I thought I'd try my luck," he said.
"As I was standing there I started scratching away at the Instant Scratch-Its ticket and I looked up at the attendant and said, 'I think I've won $10,000'.
"The attendant looked at me like I was crazy, but I asked him to check it too and he couldn't believe it! It was a surreal moment.
"It still hasn't sunk in, and I don't think it will for some time."
Mr Cave intends to use his windfall to buy some new tools and put some of it towards a new car.
"It was just a spur-of-the-moment decision but it's going to do some great things for me," he said.
Metro Petroleum Abermain manager Nicole Chapman said the win had created "a real buzz around the store and amongst our team".
"We've had a few smaller wins in the past, but this is our first top prize Instant Scratch-Its winner and we're all so excited about it," she said.
