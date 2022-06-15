The Maitland Mercury
A Weston tradie has won $10,000 on a $1 scratchie at Abermain

Updated June 15 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:31am
Spare $1 coin earns a Weston tradie $10,000

A $1 scratchie bought on a whim has earned a Weston tradie $10,000.

