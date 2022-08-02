The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council has issued a red alert for harmful blue green algae at Telarah Lagoon

Updated August 2 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:18am
HARMFUL: A red alert has been issued after blue green algae was found at Telarah Lagoon.

A red alert has been issued for Telarah Lagoon after recent water sampling revealed the presence of a high concentration of blue green algae, posing a potential health risk.

