Stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit through the Hunter Valley

HUNTER police have two men in custody after an early-morning pursuit through the Hunter on Monday.
Officers from Lake Macquarie, Hunter Valley and the Traffic and Highway Patrol worked together to track and catch a stolen vehicle.
Advertisement
The Mercury understands the vehicle was stolen from Leggetts Drive in the Hunter Valley. Police were notified of the theft and the car was identified, before the driver led police on a pursuit through the region.
Two men have been taken into custody and were en-route to Cessnock Police Station at 8am Monday. It is expected they will be charged later today.
More details on this incident to come.
In other news:
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.