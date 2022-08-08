Caileb Gerrard stars with four tries as captain in big win for Maitland Blacks

Caileb Gerrard showed why he was selected as stand-in skipper scoring four tries in an outstanding performance to lead the Maitland Blacks to a 64-5 win against Singleton at Singleton on Saturday.
It was the performance the Blacks needed backing up after their impressive 41-15 win against Hamilton the week before.
Leading a side without several regular starters, Gerrard earned man of the match honours and high praise from coach Luke Cunningham.
"He was excellent, he got my man of the match yesterday, He kept the boys on the same page as a captain, but he led more from his own personal performance," Cunningham said
"He scored four tries, defensively he was very sound and was extremely strong with the ball in hand.
"This is only his second season at the club and even then he only came halfway through the year. He has matured as a player and taken on that senior role. His own performances in probably the last five to six weeks in some instances have probably been the difference between us and other teams.
"He is very strong with the ball and defensively not too many people get around him. He is a great asset to have."
Playing at fullback Dane Corben scored a double and had a good game with the boot landing seven of 10 try conversions for a personal tally of 24 points.
Mick Taylor, Aiden Procopis, Angus Mexon-Taylor and Riley Leadley also crossed for tries as the points flowed in the second half after the Blacks blew several tries in the first half.
"It took us a little bit to get going. We probably bombed four or five tries in the first half by just failing to execute that last bit of play or sequence," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
"Second half the boys stuck to the game plan and it really clicked with the points flowing pretty easily after that.
"I think it was probably being a bit over-enthusiastic. We spoke before the game about having a high work rate and looking for work and the boys did that, but in saying that you've still got to be smart with your contribution and make sure that individual contribution doesn't override the overall team game plan.
"It wasn't that they were doing anything wrong as such, it's just that guys were eager to get their hands on the ball and were getting in each other's way.
"We ironed out that pretty quick and they saw the result come after that."
The bonus-point win lifts the Blacks to third on the ladder on 38 points from 11 games, 10 points behind leaders Merewether and nine from second placed Hamilton who have both played one more game.
Wanderers (10 games) and Nelson Bay (11) are back in fourth and fifth respectively on 30 points.
Cunningham said he was impressed with the Blacks players' ability to adapt during games and act on coaching instructions.
"Something really impressed me this year is their ability to adapt whether it be a change in the dynamic of the game or whether it being myself and (assistant coach) Mick (Hinkling) change the structure mid-game of how we need to play and their ability to adapt is really, really impressive," he said.
"That's an indication of a cohesive team, but also a smart team of footballers."
The Blacks took the opportunity to let several regular players sit out the game and then gave some others an early mark.
"It was vastly different side to the one that took on Hamilton the previous week," Cunningham said.
"Guys like Harry Chapman, Sam Callow, Cal Viser, Pat Robards, Pat Batey, Jono Maloney all sat yesterday out and it gave us the opportunity to bring guys in that have been in second grade and a couple who had been playing third grade previously.
"They all got their opportunity and then at half-time I was able to make a fair few changes. Nick Davidson, Ryan McCormack, Justis Gerrard and Jock Barry were all able to come off and have a bit of an early shower."
The Blacks will welcome back all their regulars for this Saturday's blockbuster against Nelson Bay at Marcellin Park in what will be the inaugural Dempsey Gascoigne Cup in honour of Dempsey Gascoigne passed away at just 21-years-old in July following a tragic accident in Canberra.
Maitland are away to Southern Beaches the following week, before closing out the regular season against Merewether at Marcellin Park in a game which could deliver the Blacks a top two finish.
