The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Caileb Gerrard stars with four tries as captain in big win for Maitland Blacks

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caileb Gerrard starred with four tries in his first game as Maitland Blacks captain. Picture: Smart Artist

Caileb Gerrard showed why he was selected as stand-in skipper scoring four tries in an outstanding performance to lead the Maitland Blacks to a 64-5 win against Singleton at Singleton on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.