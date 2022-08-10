More honey bee hives in the Maitland Local Government Area will be euthanised as the varroa mite eradication zone continues to move west.
The red zone now includes most of the Maitland LGA and is on the doorstep of Windella, Gosforth, Rosebrook, Bishops Bridge, Heddon Greta, Stanford Merthyr and Kurri Kurri.
Another positive case on the outskirts of the eradication zone will likely see it extended to these suburbs as well.
Lochinvar beekeeper Crissy Rowcliff sits between two red zones and is concerned about what lies ahead.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries inspected her hives at the end of July and found the mite had not reached her property.
"I'll just have to wait and see what happens," she said.
"It's a concern, I don't know how much longer i'll have the bees. It's going to have an effect on pollination not just for flowers but for farmers as well."
It comes as the mite was detected in hives in Hinton and Brandy Hill this week.
There are now 83 infected premises across NSW, according to the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
All of the honey bee hives within the red zone must be euthanised in a bid to try to stamp out the mite.
The mite was discovered in biosecurity hives at the Port of Newcastle at the end of June. Since then millions of bees have been euthanised and the red zone has expanded to include a wide area from Martins Creek in the north to Belmont in the south.
Eradication zones on the Central Coast and the Mid North Coast have also been established since the outbreak was detected.
