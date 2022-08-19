The Maitland Mercury
'This is not a day of mourning' - just the way Dorothy Crouch wanted it

Updated August 19 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:18am
LEGEND: Long time Maitland swim coach Dorothy Crouch OAM passed recently aged 90.

Never one to leave a stone unturned, long-time Maitland swim coach Dorothy Crouch had her funeral organised - right down to the hymns she wanted and the photos to be printed in her funeral booklet.

