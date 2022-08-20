Speech and physical exercise therapy are an important tool in managing the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
This was one of the tips that came out of a forum in Thornton this week where a range of experts spoke to more than 80 people about living with the disease.
Advertisement
Parkinson's NSW clinical lead Rachael Mackinnon; specialist neurological physiotherapist, founder of PD Warrior and CEO of Advance Rehab Centre Melissa McConaghy; and Neuro Alliance's senior physiotherapist Tim Mogg and senior speech pathologist Amanda Freund addressed the group.
Neuro Alliance general manager and founder Daniel Buck said while there is no cure for Parkinson's disease there are effective treatments and therapies to help people manage symptoms and continue to enjoy many years of independence and productive lives.
"Exercises from physiotherapists, exercise physiologist and speech pathologists help people with Parkinson's disease to retrain coordination, balance, purposeful and fluent movement," Mr Buck said.
IN THE NEWS:
"The latest research shows that challenging exercises that are fun and specific to the person's interests have a higher level of compliance with improved results."
Mr Buck said while there are medications, surgical options and advanced medical therapies, exercise is key to managing symptoms.
He said it is important for people with Parkinson's disease to be as active as possible, including getting regular, Parkinson's disease specific exercise.
Parkinson's is a movement disorder. Typical symptoms include slowness of movement, muscle rigidity, instability, tremor, depression, and anxiety.
The forum was hosted by Neuro Alliance, a provider of allied health rehabilitation services to people with neurological and other complex conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.