Parkinson's disease forum at Thornton reveals speech and exercise is key to managing symptoms

August 20 2022 - 3:00am
TIPS: The Parkinson's disease forum at Thornton.

Speech and physical exercise therapy are an important tool in managing the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Local News

