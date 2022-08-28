The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies set up final round clash with Jaffas for NPLM premiership title

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 28 2022 - 4:14am, first published 1:11am
Maitland players celebrate with fans after the Magpies scored against Edgeworth in their penultimate round clash at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, August 27. Picture by Graham Sports Photography.

The Maitland Magpies turned on one of their best performances of the season to beat Edgeworth Eagles 3-1 at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

