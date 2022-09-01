Maitland Blacks missing several stars for sudden death semi-final

The Maitland Blacks will be without a host of key players for Sunday's Hunter Rugby Union elimination final against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground.
Star fullback Pat Batey, Anderson Medal-winners Sam Callow and Nick Davidson, captain Chris Logan, Sean O'Connor, Pat Robards and Mick Taylor are all sidelined for the sudden-death game.
It will be a big day for the Blacks with first, second and third grade teams all in action in elimination finals on Sunday.
"I was hoping getting a few back, but the only one who will be returning is Riley Leadley," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
"I've got full faith in the guys that will take the field this weekend. We will be competitive and we will tweak our game plan accordingly to the different personnel that have come in.
"The guys that are coming in have all played first grade before and are not new to the fold and have been around training all year.
"We try to keep first and second grade pretty tight so that everyone knows the different roles on the field.
"I certainly have the same expectation of the team."
Cunningham said the Blacks will need strong performances from their remaining on-field leaders including Harry Cunningham and the Gerrard brothers.
"Harry is the captain, but he also he is our forward pack leader, he is the key man at scrum time so he will be important," he said.
"The go forward from Caileb and Justis Gerrard will also be crucial.
"Caileb has an important role this week playing outside centre. Wanderers typically have a little bit of attacking flair out wide and Caileb will have a big job on his hands in trying to nullify their outside backs.
"His communication defensively will be really important and lead our outside backs as well."
Kick off in the main game is at 3.35pm. In second grade Maitland play Hamilton at 2pm and in third grade they meet University from 12.40pm.
