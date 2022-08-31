The Hunter farewells Tony Townsend - a 'hard-working and courageous officer'

Chief Inspector Townsend attested from the Redfern Police Academy in March 1983 and commenced his policing career in general duties at The Rocks in Sydney, before starting a long stint in police prosecutions. Tony continued to study in this field, graduating with a Diploma of Law and a practicing certificate in Law whilst working within the prosecutions command in the Northern Region until 2001, when he transferred to the Lower Hunter Local Area Command at the rank of Constable.