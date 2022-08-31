The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks Juniors through to five grand finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:29am, first published August 31 2022 - 9:14am
The Maitland Blacks under-13, under-14, under-15 and under-18 boys and under-14 girls captains and coaches ahead of their grand finals on the weekend. Picture by Michael Hartshorn.

The Maitland Blacks Juniors will have five teams in Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand finals on the weekend with four of the teams direct products from the club's ground breaking Little Blacks Army under-7s.

