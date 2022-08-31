The Maitland Blacks Juniors will have five teams in Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand finals on the weekend with four of the teams direct products from the club's ground breaking Little Blacks Army under-7s.
The girls under-14s, boys under-13s, under-14s, under-15s and under-18s will all be hoping to bring back premiership trophies from Townson Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Maitland Junior Rugby Union president Chris Heath, who is also the under-13 grand final coach, said it had been another outstanding season in terms of participation and success on the field.
"We are very proud of all our teams and wish our grand finalists all the best on the weekend," he said.
In other news
Heath said the Blacks had one of the largest junior rugby programs in Australia and this year had 586 players from under-7s through to under-18s.
"We have made a firm commitment to creating a fun environment for our juniors and give all the opportunities to develop through the ranks," he said.
To keep that all moving in the right direction there are 120 volunteers who turn up each week and look after their teams.
The under-7s Little Black Army is the foundation stone with eight teams, there are five under-8 teams, four under-9s and two teams in under-10s through to under-15s, as well as under-14 and under-16 girls and under-16 and 18 boys.
The growth of the Little Blacks Army
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.