The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

12 clubs from four LGAs in Maitland junior cricket semi-finals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 8 2024 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
12 clubs from four LGAs in Maitland junior cricket semi-finals
12 clubs from four LGAs in Maitland junior cricket semi-finals

The Maitland District Junior Cricket Association finals start in five divisions and continue in Stage 3 Division 1 on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.