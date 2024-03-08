12 clubs from four LGAs in Maitland junior cricket semi-finals

The Maitland District Junior Cricket Association finals start in five divisions and continue in Stage 3 Division 1 on Saturday.
In a remarkable spread of talent, this year's finals features 12 different clubs from four different local government areas taking in Maitland, Cessnock, Port Stephens and Dungog councils.
Northerns Suburbs leads the way with teams in semi-finals in five divisions, Tenambit Morpeth are contesting three divisions, Gresford Vacy Colts have three teams in action with two playing each other in a Stage 2 Division 3 semi-final.
Kurri Weston Mulbring, Terrace Lions/Claro Crocs, Thornton and Eastern Suburbs all have two teams competing.
Stage 1 the youngest members of the cricket do not have finals, but complete their final round on Saturday.
Stage 3 - Division 1
Minor premiers: Eastern Suburbs Blue
Eastern Suburb Blue v Thornton Thunder 9/153 at King Edward Park (Game in progress)
Kurri Weston Mulbring 9/179 v Northern Suburbs at Robins Oval. (Game in progress)
Stage 3 - Division 2
Minor premiers: Tenambit Morpeth
Tenambit Morpeth v Piranhas at Lorn Park
Northern Suburbs v Terrace Lions/Claro Crocs at Coronation Oval
Stage 3 - Division 3
Minor premiers: Thornton Thunder
Thornton Thunder v Tenambit Morpeth at Bolwarra Oval
Western Suburbs v Gresford Vacy Colts at Morpeth Oval
Stage 2 Division 1
Minor premiers: Greta Branxton
Greta Branxton v Tenambit Morpeth at Miller Park
Northern Suburbs v Claro Crocs/Terrace Lions at Tenambit Oval
Stage 2 Division 2
Minor premiers: Eastern Suburbs
Eastern Suburbs v Northern Suburbs at Louth Park
HVGS v City United Grey at Stuart Park
Stage 2 Division 3
Minor premiers: Kurri Weston Mulbring
Kurri Weston Mulbring v Northern Suburbs at SMR
Gresford Vacy Colts Blue v Gresford Vacy Colts Gold at Gresford Sports Ground
