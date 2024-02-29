Redbacks U-16s second at touch State Junior Cup

The Maitland Redbacks have returned from Junior State Cup Northern Conference in Dubbo with outstanding results led by the Under-16 boys who finishing runners up.
Maitland were beaten 10-9 in the grand final by Manly after going through the competition with just one loss in the pool stage.
Maitlands' Under-12 girls, Under-18 girls and Under-18 boys made it through to the semi-finals.
The Under-14 boys, Under-14 girls and Under-16 girls made the quarter-finals and the Under-12 boys made the round of 16 stage.
The Under-10 boys and girls teams did not make it to the finals, but had great tournaments.
The Maitland Under-16 boys won the 2024 Peter Wilson Memorial Championships Under 16 title at Nelson Bay earlier this month.
The Beresfield Bandits also had tremendous success at the Junior State Cup with the Under-10 boys, Under-12 boys and Under-14 girls making the quarter-finals and the Under-14 boys reaching the round of 16.
