Maitland Redbacks win U-16 title at Nelson Bay touch football tournament

The Maitland Redbacks won the 2024 Peter Wilson Memorial Championships Under 16 title in a huge weekend of touch football at Nelson Bay.
The Redbacks, who competed in girls and boys under-10 to under-18 competitions, were also runners up in the under-18 boys and under-12 girls and made the quarter-finals in five other divisions
Maitland's under-16 team started their campaign with an emphatic 7-1 win against Berkley Vale, followed by an even bigger 8-1 win against Muswellbrook in round two.
In round three they were pushed all the way before prevailing 4-2 against Wallsend and defeated Dubbo 7-1 in their final pool match.
The Redbacks were 5-1 winners against Berkeley Vale in the quarter-final, 9-4 winners against Central Coast in the semi-finals and ran out 6-3 winners over Orange in the grand final.
Maitland Under-18 boys also chartered an undefeated run through the pool games with a 4-4 draw against Newcastle City, and defeating Singleton 9-1, Central Coast 4-2, Mudgee 6-1, Taree 5-0 and Orange 6-5.
They backed up to meet Orange in the semi-finals and ran out 8-4 winners.
However, Newcastle City got the better of them in the grand final winning 7-3.
The Redback Under-12 girls topped their pool undefeated with wins against Orange (3-0), Mudgee (8-0), Central Coast (2-1) and Peninsula (5-0).
They defeated Central Coast 2-0 in the quarter-final and won a thrilling semi-final 1-0 against Wallsend.
Mudgee turned the tables on the Maitland girls to run out 4-0 winners in the grand final.
The Redbacks Under-12 boys topped their pool undefeated but went down in the elimination quarter-finals 8-4 to Berkeley Vale who were runners up to Newcastle City in the grand final.
Maitland made the quarter finals of the Under-14 boys losing to Berkeley Vale after topping their pool undefeated.
The Maitland Under-14 girls, who were second in their pool, lost 2-1 to Newcastle City in the quarter-finals. The Under-16 girls lost their quarter final 6-5 to the eventual title winners Central Coast.
The Redbacks Under-18 girls lost 4-0 in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Nelson Bay.
