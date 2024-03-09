Maitland junior cricket major titles up for grabs

It's grand final time in Maitland District Junior Cricket Association and teams from nine clubs will be involved in the six grand finals in Stage 3 and 2 competitions.
In Stage 3 Division 1, minor premiers Eastern Suburbs meet Kurri Weston Mulbring at Lorn Park on Saturdays, March 16 and 23.
The Stage 3 Division 2 grand final is between minor premiers Tenambit Morpeth and Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval on Saturday, March 16.
In Stage 3 Division 3, Thornton will be looking for the premiership double when they take on Gresford Vacy Colts at Bill Bobbins Oval.
Greta Branxton, the minor premiers, will meet Northern Suburbs in the Stage 2 Division 1 grand final at Coronation Oval.
The Stage 2 Division 2 grand final is between minor premiers Eastern Suburbs and City United
The Stage 2 Division 3 grand final will be between top side Kurri Weston Mulbring and Gresford Vacy Colts Gold.
Stage 3, Division 1
Eastern Suburbs 4/154 (Henry Williamson 39, Charlie Lovegrove 35no, Chayce Smith 27, Peter McCloskey 21) defeated Thornton 9/153 (Theo Law 41, Thomas Cornwall 25; Harry Merchant 3-16)
Kurri Weston Mulbring 9/179 (Lucas Stair 59, Ryley Fitzpatrick 39, Oscar Vaughan 32; Owen Staines 4-36) defeated Northern Suburbs 10/80 (Harrison Dunn 45; Lucas Stair 3-15)
Stage 3, Division 2
Tenambit Morpeth 6/104 (Ben Nicholls 29, Harry Lidbury 22) defeated Piranhas 6/63 (Zane White 19, Max Clark 19; Lincoln Stork 5-8)
Thornton Thunder Navy 4/80 (Riley Miller 38, Kai Hamilton 21no) defeated Tenambit Morpeth 10/78 (Hamish Nichols 18)
Greta Branxton 6-92 defeated Tenambit Morpeth 8/86
Norths 4-114 defeated Clarence Crocs/Terrace Lions 8-89
Stage 2, Division 2:
Eastern Suburbs 6-111 defeated Northern Suburbs 8-61
City United Grey 1/61 defeated HVGS 8-57 .
Stage 2 Division 3
Kurri Weston Mulbring 2-74 defeated Northern Suburbs 8-73
Gresford Vacy Colts Gold 7-64 defeated Gresford Vacy Colts Blue 8-62
