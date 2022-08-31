The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle Rugby League: Judiciary finds Maitland's James Taylor not guilty

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:17am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:35pm
Maitland's Jams Taylor was found not guilty of a dangerous contact charge. File picture.

Maitland prop James Taylor is free to play in next weekend's grand final after being cleared of dangerous contact charge at the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

