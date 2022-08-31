Maitland prop James Taylor is free to play in next weekend's grand final after being cleared of dangerous contact charge at the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night.
The charge related to a lunging tackle from behind by Taylor on Macquarie halfback Bayden Searle during Saturda's major semi-final at Maitland Sportsround.
Searle was assisted from the ground with what was later confirmed as a broken leg.
The Pickers argued that the contact was not the same as a hip-drop on a player from behind which has been the subject of a recent crackdown.
Taylor, who has had an outstanding season as the starting prop, risked being suspended for two weeks and missing the grand final if found guilty by the panel.
His case was argued by former police prosecutor and Gold Coast Titans first grade coach Garth Brennan who also successfully contested Pat Mata'utia's recent careless high tackle charge, which could have seen him miss the entire finals series.
Macquarie's Bobby Treacy was not so fortunate and he was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Treacy was suspended after being found guilty of a crusher tackle.
Macquarie are at home to Cessnock Goannas in Saturday's preliminary final with the winner progressing to the title showdown against Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 11.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
