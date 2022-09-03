Rugby league finals are still on as rugby union and netball postpone games

Maitland netball finals have been rescheduled to Sunday and the Hunter Rugby Union has postponed all finals set down for the weekend at No.2 Newcastle Sportsground, however the Newcastle Rugby League and Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League has given the go ahead for games.
Hunter Junior Rugby Union have moved their grand finals today to Gibbs Brothers Oval, Merwether, from Townson Oval. The Blacks have four teams in action after the under-14 girls won their grand final on Friday night beating Merewether 22-12.
Advertisement
Hunter Junior Rugby League grand finals are to go ahead as planned at this stage.
The Maitland Pickers reserve grade and under-19s are in action at Lyall Peacock Oval playing Wests and Lakes United respectively.
The Pickers A-grade Ladies League Tag team, Morpeth Bulls in C-grade LLT, Woodberry Warriors in A-grade and West Maitland in Southern Conference will all go ahead with scheduled preliminary finals at the Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace.
The Maitland Netball Association posted that "due to the rain and the predicted forecast, all games today (Saturday) are rescheduled for tomorrow (Sunday). All games will be as per the usual fixtures.
Hunter Rugby Union ruled that allowing 10 games on No.2 Sportsground over the weekend would ruin the ground for future fixtures and decided to postpone all games until next week.
The major semi-finals were to be played at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, with the minor semi-finals scheduled for Sunday. The Maitland Blacks first, second and third grade teams were due to play on Sunday.
Those games will now be played next weekend. The delay has a flow-on effect with the grand final, which was to be held at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, September 17, now likely to take place at the same venue on September 24.
The decision was made early Saturday morning after a deluge overnight left large parts of the playing surface under water and unplayable.
"If we played 10 games on the ground this weekend, the field would be destroyed," Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner.
"It's inconvenient, but with the weather forecast, we feel it is the best option. We have the ground booked for September 24 as a contingency. We will consult with the clubs early next week and explore all options before locking it in. At this stage the plan is to move the final series back a week."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.