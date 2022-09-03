The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rugby league finals are still on as rugby union and netball postpone games

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 3 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers reserve grand and Under-19 preliminary finals are on at Lyall Peacock Oval today. Picture by Smart Artist

Maitland netball finals have been rescheduled to Sunday and the Hunter Rugby Union has postponed all finals set down for the weekend at No.2 Newcastle Sportsground, however the Newcastle Rugby League and Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League has given the go ahead for games.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.