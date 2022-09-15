The Maitland Mercury
Thousands abandoning Maitland's emergency department before being seen or completing treatment

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
IT'S AN EMERGENCY: 'A $450m hospital with a star rating of minus one'

NEARLY one in four people are abandoning Maitland's "shiny" new emergency department before, or without completing treatment.

