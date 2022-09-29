NSW Police are urging motorists to stay alert, plan ahead, and take care on the roads as they launch Operation Labour Day 2022 ahead of the long weekend.
Police will be deployed throughout the state for the duration of the annual road safety enforcement operation, which starts at 12.01am on Friday, September 30 and ends at 11.59pm on Monday, October 3.
Chief inspector Rob Post at Port Stephens-Hunter Police District said there will be additional police working over the long weekend throughout the Hunter region.
"This will include trail bike police who will be getting into some of the national park areas and the surrounds," he said.
Insp Post urged motorists to be careful over the long weekend.
"Abide by the speed limits, have a plan B in place and drive to the conditions because I do believe we're going to have some wet weather," he said.
Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will be assisted by general duties police from commands across the state, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other traffic offences.
Double demerits will also be in place for the duration of the operation.
So far this year, 219 people have died in crashes on NSW roads - 154 of those in regional areas.
For the same period last year, 195 people died in crashes in NSW - 139 of those in regional areas.
Acting assistant commissioner Trent King, Traffic and Highway Patrol commander, said there will be a significant number of vehicles on the roads as people come together over this long weekend, amidst the school holidays.
"We've sadly seen a number of examples recently of significant road-related trauma," acting assistant commissioner King said.
"Holidays are for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are pleading with motorists to help prevent further trauma by taking a few extra steps to ensure they plan ahead and manage their trips.
"This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast, knowing the conditions, and refraining from alcohol and drug use if you're getting behind the wheel.
"Police will be out in force across the state, so those who do the wrong thing can expect to be caught. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely, and we need all drivers to assist us in preventing further tragedies on our roads."
Head of Transport Safety, Security and Emergency Management at Transport for NSW, Peter Dunphy said this is likely to be an especially busy time on our roads, with people out and about for the long weekend and school holidays.
"Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and sadly so far this year we have already seen 219 people killed on our roads, that is 24 more than this time last year," Mr Dunphy said.
"We want everyone to get out and enjoy the long weekend, but please do so safely, slow down and follow the road rules so everyone on our roads can get to their destination safely."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
