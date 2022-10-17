A MAN has been found lying near the wreckage of a light plane crash, lucky to have survived after his aircraft "exploded into flames".
Just before 2pm Monday a Cessna aircraft crashed on Luskintyre Road near Pywells Road.
According to early reports from NSW Ambulance there was one person on board and the patient has suffered severe burns to their body.
A specialist medical team on board the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been called to the scene.
According to Fire and Rescue NSW, a man in his late 40s has been seriously injured after being found lying on the ground near the wreckage.
He is being treated for serious burns to his arms and legs.
The aircraft is believed to have exploded in flames as it crashed into a field on approach to an airstrip, 50 metres from Luskintyre Road.
FRNSW fire crews from Rutherford and Branxton-Greta Fire Stations were quickly on the scene, along with NSW Police and NSW Ambulance, and have covered the area with fire retardant foam.
