Hunter music lovers are in for two nights of live music from national and local acts as the Maitland levee hosts a free pop up concert 'Changing Tides.'
Back for its second year, Changing Tides presented by Live at the Levee will see two ARIA Award winning acts, alt rock artist Dan Sultan and soulful singer songwriter Alex Lloyd fronting the line up.
Performing from a floating stage on the Hunter River, Dan Sultan and Alex Lloyd will each play a 90 minute set from 6pm on January 14.
A variety of local acts including CJ Stranger, Ben Leece, the Left of the Dial and Johnston City will take to the floating stage from 6pm on January 13.
Food trucks will be on site offering food and drink options, in addition to the many local restaurants and cafes that the Levee has to offer.
Maitland City Council Events Team Leader Kara Stonestreet said, punters are encouraged to rock up early, grab a spot on the riverbank and get ready for a night of relaxing and summery vibes.
"What better way to enjoy a summer evening than sitting back and taking in some great tunes from homegrown Aussie acts, right here in the centre of Maitland, with the Hunter River as our beautiful backdrop," she said.
The free event welcomes all ages and requires no tickets to attend.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
