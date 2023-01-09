The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Free pop up concert 'Changing Tides' returns to Maitland's levee this January

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live at the Levee returns for it's second year. Picture supplied.

Hunter music lovers are in for two nights of live music from national and local acts as the Maitland levee hosts a free pop up concert 'Changing Tides.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.