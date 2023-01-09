A group of enthusiastic junior cricketers from Maitland hit the big smoke on January 4 when they attended Day 1 of the Sydney test match.
The youngsters ageing from five years old to eight years old are a part of the Master Blaster program which teaches them the skills of cricket before competing in junior cricket.
City United District Cricket Club secretary and Master Blaster coordinator Paul Brownlee said the opportunity to attend the test match with the kids came as a surprise.
Brownlee added, the club was nominated through Cricket NSW.
"It's just a reward for our Blast program and the years that we've been doing it," he said.
The children got to stand alongside their sporting heroes for the national anthem and were the on-ground entertainment during the lunch break where they showed off their finest cricket skills.
Brownlee said, the kids were absolutely buzzing after meeting the Australian players.
"There was a kid called Theo who was with David Warner and when he met him, Warner said 'Hi, I'm Dave,' so now Theo refers to him as Dave like they're best buddies," he said.
Brownlee added, how well the kids did in front of a crowd of around 25 thousand.
"They focused on what they were doing and they did our club and their families really proud," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
