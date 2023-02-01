After holding the title since 1984, Irene Hemsworth is stepping down as president of Maitland RSL Youth Club.
At 82-years-old Mrs Hemsworth is still going strong, but is scaling back her duties to give someone else a go at the role.
She will remain an active patron of the club, which this year is changing its name to Maitland RSL Netball Club as NSW RSL Youth Club has dissolved.
The former Maitland Citizen of the Year (1989) and Freeman of the City (2014) has been volunteering for 70 years now, and still keeps very busy with church committees, teaching scripture, Maitland Park Recreation committee, Maitland Cancer Support committee and Hunter River Dragons boating committee.
She originally joined Maitland RSL Youth Club in 1976 when it had one netball team.
By 1989 it had 14, and before COVID the club got up to 27 teams.
When the club was founded in 1973 it had hockey, basketball, touch football, swimming, jazz, ballet and netball. Netball is now the club's sole focus.
Mrs Hemsworth said her favourite thing about being RSL Youth Club president is the connection with the young players.
"I also teach scripture, it's my 50th year of teaching scripture at the local schools this year and I get to know some of the children through the schools, and see them at netball," she said.
"It's just lovely to have that connection with the children."
From 1984 to 2002 Mrs Hemsworth organised the annual debutante ball, and she would also often travel to netball carnivals and go on social trips away with other members - these are memories she holds in high regard.
"I've been trying to step down for some time because I think we need someone else younger to carry on," she said.
Although she won't be president, she will still be helping out at the club and is sure to be found at the netball courts.
Mrs Hemsworth had the honour in 2018 of carrying the Commonwealth Games baton in Newcastle for the Queen's Baton Relay.
"I've been very fortunate, to be recognised in a lot of things like that," she said.
"But you don't do it for the accolades, and honestly, all these groups; you wouldn't do it without the people.
"It's everybody helping each other, and that's what it's all about.
"You're brought up to love God and love others, and just do your best and help out wherever you can, just try to make the world a better place."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
