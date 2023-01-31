Young swimmers from across the Hunter and Central Coast will come together this weekend for the Speedo Sprint Series at Maitland Aquatic Centre.
The competition, to be held on Sunday, February 5, is an opportunity for swimmers from eight to 13-years-old to give the 50 metre events a go.
The top four placings from each event will then go on to represent Coast and Valley Swimming Association in the Speedo Finals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in March.
For each age group there will be a 50 metre freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke event.
Coast and Valley Swimming Association publicity officer Heidi Tolar said it's a big meet for developing the younger swimmers.
"It's also an introduction to competitive swimming for non-members to get in and have a go," she said.
"It's a fun, fast paces splash and dash meet."
There are 299 competitors set to take to the pool in the event, up from 248 in 2022.
"Fantastic to see this is again a popular event for us to hold," Ms Tolar said.
"Last year CVSA had a team of 67 swimmers compete [in the finals].
"We have quite a strong area and have had previous success at this meet. Swimming NSW use events like these to try and gain new members with an easy introduction to competitive racing, in a relaxed and fun environment."
All swimming districts in NSW will also hold their Speedo Sprint Series heats on Sunday.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
