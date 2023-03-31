The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland businesses Red Insight and Infrabuild recognised at 2023 Hunter Safety Awards

Updated March 31 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Infrabuild Maitland team at the Hunter Safety Awards. Picture supplied.
The Infrabuild Maitland team at the Hunter Safety Awards. Picture supplied.

Maitland businesses Red Insight and Infrabuild were among winners from across the region, recognised at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.