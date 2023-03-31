Maitland businesses Red Insight and Infrabuild were among winners from across the region, recognised at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.
Winners were announced across 13 categories at the awards, held on Friday, March 17, which is the Hunter's biggest night on the work, health and safety calendar.
InfraBuild, which has a branch in East Maitland, was awarded the Best WHS Training Program award this year for their efforts to achieve an interdependent safety culture.
The team developed Safety Connect, a behavioural safety training program to be delivered across the entire organisation.
InfraBuild's Safety Connect has a back-to-basics approach, reminding employees about the fundamentals of safety without over complicating the process.
InfraBuild representative Mark Underwood said that the program is about connecting good safety and leaders with their workers.
"We're very proud to be receiving this award for our training program. Thanks to Sarah-Jane, the Hunter Safety Awards and major sponsor AGL for making this possible." he said.
Liam Beeton from Red Insight, located in Maitland, received the award for Young WHS Leader of the Year.
Liam is passionate, driven and motivated to make an influence on the safety industry with a goal to help everyone achieve the best safety standards in their workplace.
In his role at Red Insight, Liam has consistently demonstrated strong leadership values and the confidence to handle any situation.
The judges said that they were impressed with Liam's goals to make big changes in the safety industry.
"This is a very rewarding industry to be in, thanks to the judges, the team at Red Insight, all of the sponsors and everyone in attendance tonight," Liam said.
Liam also dedicated his award to a friend who passed away five years ago in a workplace incident, who he said was one of the reasons he entered the safety industry.
The full list of 2023 Hunter Safety Awards winners are:
