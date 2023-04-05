A community in Chisholm hopped into Easter celebrations on Saturday, April 1 for an afternoon of food, entertainment and more than 3500 eggs.
The event, held at Waterford by AVID Property Group (Waterford), had 900 community members in attendance and featured a 3500 Easter egg scramble among other activities.
The event raised funds for the Thornton Rural Fire Brigade.
AVID Property Group NSW project director Nathan Huon said the event was a great opportunity to support the fire brigade.
"Waterford has a very strong sense of community so whenever we host events like these the residents are always out in full force, connecting with their neighbours and friends," Mr Huon said.
"We are proud these events also act as an opportunity to support local groups including the Thornton Fire Brigade, who we previously raised $2000 for at last year's Christmas carols."
The Easter event included a petting zoo, DJ, kids performer, photobooth, giant lawn games, mini golf, face painting, balloon sculpting, craft activities, an Easter egg scramble and a very special visit from the Easter Bunny.
"The children could hardly contain their excitement when the Easter bunny arrived and families were able to get some great photos together on the day," Mr Huon said.
