PHOTOS: Chisholm community gathered by the hundreds for Easter celebrations

Updated April 5 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
A community in Chisholm hopped into Easter celebrations on Saturday, April 1 for an afternoon of food, entertainment and more than 3500 eggs.

