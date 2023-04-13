The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Roads, recreation, sport facilities set to benefit in council's draft operatinal plan

Updated April 14 2023 - 7:16am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City Council General Manager David Evans.
Maitland City Council General Manager David Evans.

Maitland City Council has flagged plans to invest $24.3 million on roads, recreation, cycleways and open space assets as part of its $172 million draft operational plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.