Maitland City Council has flagged plans to invest $24.3 million on roads, recreation, cycleways and open space assets as part of its $172 million draft operational plan.
The plan has been placed on public exhibition (until May 10) following a unanimous decision by councillors on Tuesday night.
Council has an operating budget of $172 million for the next financial year and the draft plan outlines services, projects and infrastructure council will deliver based on the objectives of its four-year delivery program. This plan includes council's rating structure, budget, fees and charges and capital works program.
Mayor Philip Penfold said he's proud of the strong plan. "We will continue to consult with the community to ensure they receive infrastructure and services they require, making our city an even better place to live," he said.
Council's capital works program will see $24.3m invested into local roads, footpaths, cycleways, bridges, drainage, recreation and open space assets and building construction.
General manager David Evans said the plan will see a range of new projects underway, from new upgraded sports facilities, improved parks and playgrounds to an expanded shared pathway network. He said there will be a continued focus on renewing and replacing ageing facilities, roads and drainage.
For information or to give feedback visit maitlandyoursay.com.au. The community can ask questions about the draft plan at a live Facebook Q&A on Tuesday, April 18 at 5.30pm. Questions can be submitted via yoursay@maitland.nsw.gov.au prior to the event.
