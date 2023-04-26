Maitland City Council is recruiting for a new general manager following David Evans' notice that he will not renew his contract after 25 years in the top job.
A job advertisement posted on Seek by independent recruiters Capstone Recruitment Group encourages potential applicants to be a part of Maitland's success.
"Maitland is continuing on a path of growth and change of which the general manager will play a pivotal role," the ad says.
It promises a significant executive salary package to the successful applicant.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said since it's the first time in 25 years council has looked for a new general manager, "there's some big shoes to fill".
"Maitland has a strong reputation with key stakeholders in the state and federal government, so we're looking for someone to come in and continue to build on those relationships," he said.
"Our ideal candidate doesn't necessarily need to have a local government background, but a solid track record in some level of government, leadership and overseeing intense change and growth will be vital.
"Maitland has a projected population of 145,000 people by 2041, putting us and our leadership team in an equally exciting and challenging position over the next two decades."
Cr Penfold said council is looking for someone who can work closely with it to move the city forward, and tackle the challenges and growing pains that will come with the city's forecasted growth.
"As our suburbs continue to grow, council will play a big role in developing strategies that support our growth and make sure we don't leave anyone behind," he said.
Applications close at midnight Sunday, April 30.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
