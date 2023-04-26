The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Recruitment underway for new Maitland City Council general manager

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Administration Centre. Picture by Marina Neil.
Maitland Administration Centre. Picture by Marina Neil.

Maitland City Council is recruiting for a new general manager following David Evans' notice that he will not renew his contract after 25 years in the top job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.