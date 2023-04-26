Start your steam engines - the 35th Hunter Valley Steamfest is on in this Saturday and Sunday at Maitland Station.
It will be the first time the popular event has gone ahead since 2019, after COVID-19 restrictions and flood events caused disruptions.
There will be plenty of activities and entertainment all weekend to highlight the importance of steam locomotives in our history.
The highlight of the weekend for many will be the ARTC Great Train Race Quad Run on Sunday, where four steam trains will run parallel as they race a Tiger Moth aeroplane.
It will be only the second time these four legendary locomotives have traveled side by side - the first at Steamfest in 2016.
Starting from Waratah and racing against a de Havilland DH-82 Tiger Moth biplane to Maitland are four iconic trains, including 3801, which will be making its first appearance at Steamfest since 2007, Beyer-Garratt 6029, 5917 and for the first time ever at Steamfest the recently revived R766.
Transport Heritage NSW chief executive officer Andrew Moritz said the organisation was "fortunate to be part of the only event with four steam trains running side by side anywhere in the world".
"It is only fitting that each locomotive taking part in the race is a marvel of Australian railways," he said.
Sold out journeys across the weekend will take punters on scenic journeys around the Hunter Valley, visiting Branxton, Paterson and Singleton
For the first time Steamfest After Dark will be on the Saturday night, boasting food trucks, carnival rides, live entertainment, and an opportunity to get up close and personal with the 3801 steam locomotive.
Another highlight is the Show 'n' Shine at Maitland Park on Sunday, where hundreds of classic cars will pour into the park and all proceeds go to Hunter children's charity Firstchance.
Maitland City Council coordinator Events and Activation Adam Franks said Hunter Valley Steamfest was a "common ground for train enthusiasts, young and old".
"The people you see at Steamfest, they grew up with a love and a passion for steam locomotives," he said.
"And that's carried over to their children or their grandchildren. There's a wonderful cross generational appeal to steam trains and the machinery on display at Steamfest that our community continues to connect with, year after year."
On both days of the festival, the Rally Ground will be bustling with a vast display of antique machinery and traction engines, plus demonstrations.
At Maitland Station see markets, amusement rides, fortune telling, live music and delicious food.
Visit www.steamfest.com.au for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
