Maitland's Mackinley Dooley takes gold at the Australian Rowing Championships

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Mackinley Dooley (fourth from right) with his St Josephs College teammates on Saturday, April 1 after taking out the Under-17 Schoolboys Coxed Eight at the Australian Rowing Championships. Picture supplied.
Maitland rower Mackinley Dooley has picked up a gold medal at the Australian Rowing Championships after his team won the Under-17 Schoolboys Coxed Eight.

Local News

