Hunter Valley Grammar School to host breakfast event with special guest Dr Amy Thunig

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 15 2023 - 2:17pm
Hunter Valley Grammer School guest speaker Amy Thunig. Picture supplied.
Hunter Valley Grammer School guest speaker Amy Thunig. Picture supplied.

Hunter Valley Grammar School will open its doors to the community on Thursday morning, as all are welcome to attend a delicious breakfast and conversation with special guest Dr Amy Thunig.

