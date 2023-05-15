Hunter Valley Grammar School will open its doors to the community on Thursday morning, as all are welcome to attend a delicious breakfast and conversation with special guest Dr Amy Thunig.
From 7am to 8.15am on Thursday, May 18 Dr Thunig will lead an insightful conversation over a delicious breakfast provided by the school's talented Treetops Cafe chefs. Tickets are essential.
This event is the first in the schools new series called Unite and Ignite Conversations.
Dr Thunig is an author, media commentator and academic, a Gomeroi/Gamilaroi/Kamilaroi yinarr (woman) and mother who lives on Awabakal land.
A full-time academic and researcher in the field of education, Dr Thunig is also the author of Tell Me Again: a memoir which was released November 2022.
She has been shortlisted for the Matt Richell Award for New Writer of the Year in 2023.
Her publisher is also up for the award for the Small Publisher's Adult Book of the Year for Tell Me Again.
In 2023 Dr Thunig was a co-curator of the Sydney Opera House's annual All About Women Festival and in 2019 she delivered a TEDx talk called Disruption is not a Dirty Word.
Dr Thunig's talk is set to inspire and encourage those who attend. Her memoir will be available for a discounted price on the day.
Visit www.hvgs.nsw.edu.au/2023/04/18/unite-and-ignite-conversations-featuring-amy-thunig for more information and tickets.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
