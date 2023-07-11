The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 lands in Maitland

Chloe Coleman
Laura Rumbel
By Chloe Coleman, and Laura Rumbel
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Rees led the way as the first torch bearer for the Legacy torch relay. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Paul Rees led the way as the first torch bearer for the Legacy torch relay. Picture by Laura Rumbel

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay has swept through Maitland, with 30 of the city's finest bearing the flaming torch in support of defence families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.