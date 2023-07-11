The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay has swept through Maitland, with 30 of the city's finest bearing the flaming torch in support of defence families.
The relay, which began in Pozières, France on April 23, travelled from Maitland Park to East Maitland War Memorial Centre on Tuesday, July 11.
Torch bearers, made up of 17 non-legacy affiliated marchers, and 13 Legacy and junior Legacy beneficiaries or 'legatees', carried a burning flame across the city before the final torch bearer Jane Hathaway used it to light the cauldron.
The relay, presented by Defence Health, commemorates 100 years of Legacy's support of Australian Defence Force members, who have given their life or health in service to Australia, and their families.
Torch bearer Anne-Louise O'Connor, from Aberglasslyn, relayed in honour of her grandfather, who was a veteran.
"It feels so special to be able to carry the Legacy torch, it's a real honour and I'm very proud to be part of history," she said.
"It's wonderful to be part of something so special and to be able to acknowledge my grandfather who fought in the first and second world wars."
All Saints College year seven student Heather Peters was another torch bearer, and was feeling proud to relay for Legacy.
"I'm excited to be carrying the Legacy torch, it's an honour," she said.
"I'm very proud of Heather, it's a great opportunity and it means a lot to our family," Heather's mum Nadine said.
Heather achieved her fundraising goal of $500. The relay aims to raise $1 million for Legacy to help veteran's families.
Hunter Legacy president Paul Rees, who was the first torch bearer of the relay, said the relay is an opportunity to show the people of Maitland that Legacy is still here after 100 years, and here to stay.
"Legacy has faded from view over the last 30 or 40 years because we haven't had a big war," he said.
"It lets people know we're here and what we do."
Mr Rees said Hunter Legacy, which is based in East Maitland, focuses a lot on children and youth programs, such as social events, buying school supplies and sending children to leadership camps.
"It's just great to see those kids up and flourish," he said.
After the cauldron was lit in East Maitland, RAAF Base Williamtown group captain Anthony Stainton thanked Legacy for its work in support of defence families.
"Legacy is such an important organisation. Today we are honouring 100 years of service to those family members; children, wives, partners, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
"The work of Legacy will continue on. It is so important to the community, and it is so important to the defence organisation."
After beginning in France, the relay travelled to Belgium and London before arriving in Australia.
The torch will visit all 44 Legacy clubs, before finishing in Melbourne in October.
It will travel 50,000 kilometres, through 100 stops, carried by about 1500 torchbearers and supported by 2000 volunteers.
In the news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.