Maitland baritone Daniel Ott has reached the semi-finals of Australiasia's most prestigious competition for young classical singers.
He is one of 10 young singers from Australia and New Zealand who have been chosen to compete in the semi-finals of the 2023 IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition.
This year's competitors are vying for a number of opportunities, including scholarships like the acclaimed $30,000 Marianne Mathy Scholarship, Saluzzo Opera Academy Scholarship, Nicole Car Prize and Canadian Vocal Art Institute.
The competition is open to classical and opera singers under the age of 26.
Daniel, 25, is a baritone with a passion for opera and performance. His experience includes performing in operas, including works by Mozart, Gilbert & Sullivan, Bernstein, and Ravel.
He has also appeared as a guest soloist including the televised Carols in the Domain and at the Zhejiang Conservatorium of Music in China.
Daniel has been the recipient of the inaugural Opera Australia regional scholarship, scholarship from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Tinkler Encouragement Award and the Goethe Institute Scholarship.
He holds a Bachelor of Music in Classical Voice and is currently completing his Master of Music Studies in Opera Performance, both from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Daniel's dad Trevor, mum Tamara and youngest brother Shannon live near Clarence Town, and his other brother Tyran is playing rugby league with the North Sydney Bears.
Trevor is best known to many in Maitland as a premiership coach with the Maitland Pickers, and Daniel and Tyran played together under him for a season at the Pickers.
The 10 semi-finalists will perform in the Semi-Finals Concert on Sunday, July 23 at the Independent Theatre, North Sydney.
Five Finalists will then be selected to perform in the Finals Concert on Thursday 31 August at the Concert Hall at The Concourse, Chatswood.
Singers auditioned during heats held in Australia and New Zealand for 2023 National Adjudicator, acclaimed principal tenor and artist manager Patrick Togher.
Mr Togher brings a wealth of experience and talent to this prestigious competition, having worked as an Opera Australia Principal and star of the Phantom of the Opera in his continuing high-profile career.
Now in its 41st year, the ASC has showcased more than 3000 singers who have competed for more than $2.6 million in prizes.
After winning the Marianne Mathy Scholarship, the major prize in the Australian Singing Competition, singers such as Nicole Car, Rachelle Durkin, Amelia Farrugia, Stuart Skelton and Paul Whelan have all gone on to achieve national and international acclaim.
This year's 10 semi-finalists are:
The five singers chosen for the Finals Concert will participate in a MasterClass on Monday, July 24. The MasterClass is an opportunity to receive expert tuition in a relaxed, interactive, professional environment from Patrick Togher.
The finalists will compete in the IFAC Australian Singing Competition Finals Concert in the Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood on Thursday, August 31 at 7pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
