The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Dr Josephine May to deliver lecture on the life of Janette Grossmann

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historian Dr Josephine May at Grossmann House. Picture by Marina Neil.
Historian Dr Josephine May at Grossmann House. Picture by Marina Neil.

Do you know the story of Janette Grossmann, the Maitland Girls High School headmistress who inspired the next generation of women so deeply during the late 19th century, that the building and school ended up being named after her?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.