Do you know the story of Janette Grossmann, the Maitland Girls High School headmistress who inspired the next generation of women so deeply during the late 19th century, that the building and school ended up being named after her?
Ms Grossmann's life and career is the topic of the latest Grossmann Lecture at Brough House, led by University of Newcastle Honorary Associate Professor Dr Josephine May.
The lecture, on Saturday, July 22 from 2pm to 4pm, is a chance to learn about this pioneer of Australian girls' secondary education, who was headmistress of Maitland Girls High from 1890 to 1913.
Ms Grossmann was one of the first women to get a Master of Arts degree, and was one of the first NSW state school headmistresses.
Dr May, who has completed extensive research on the principals of Maitland Girls High School, said Ms Grossmann was an example to her students of what was possible for women in education and career.
"She was a remarkable woman who had a lasting impact on girls' education," Dr May said.
"[The talk is] about her life and times, about her family background, about how she was one of the first women to have a degree in the Australasian context.
"She made a lasting impact on her students and on the people who worked with her."
Dr May said she recommends the talk to anyone interested in girls' schooling, in the changing role of women in the early colony, early colonial history and the relationship between New Zealand and Australia at the time, as Ms Grossmann was educated in New Zealand.
"We know of the impact she had from the things people said about her, and the fact they named this place (Grossmann House) after her means she really did create the culture of the school," Dr May said.
"It was under her principalship that things like the school magazine, the beginnings of the school uniform, the establishment of 'school spirit' - all those things that go to make a high school culture - came about.
"She was really the sponsor of that culture."
Dr May said it's important to tell Ms Grossmann's because of her impact on women's education.
"It's interesting to look back and see what education means for when, what it could do for women - it could change their lives, give them a career, give them a whole other life outside of a domestic future," she said.
"She led a school, she was career professional, and one of the first university trained professional women, and she lived for her work.
"She was an early feminist, she was in that first wave of women who said 'wait a minute, we can be equal, we should be equal, and the way to get there - our passport is education'."
To book tickets ($25 adults, $23 concession, $20 national trust members), visit nationaltrust.org.au/event/in-search-of-janette-grace-grossmann-a-grossmann-lecture or call Carla McKendry on 0439575496.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
