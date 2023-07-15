Maitland Park Bowls Club destroyed by fire

Police are investigating a fire which destroyed the vacant Maitland Park Bowls Club early Sunday morning
The shell of the building remained intact but a large section of the top floor roof had collapsed after the fire tore through the two-storey building.
The alarm was raised about 4am and fire fighters used multiples lines of hoses and an aerial firefighting appliance to extinguish the blaze.
It's believed the fire started in the top floor.
Fire services handed the site over to NSW police about 6.30am and an investigation will begin to discover the cause of the blaze.
In June, Maitland City Council had sought input from the community and proposals from interested parties to help guide future use of the site.
The building had been used as a bowling club for more than 120 years, making it one of the oldest bowling clubs in NSW, but lay dormant after its closure in 2022 due to ongoing financial struggles.
