All Saints' College has provided yet another Australian schoolboy representative with year-11 student Cody Hopwood rewarded for a stellar performance at the Secondary Schools National Championships.
The front rower was part of the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges side that defeated NSW Combined High Schools 40-10 in the final on Friday, July 7.
The undefeated NSWCCC raced out to a 28-0 lead at half-time at Dolphin Stadium in Redcliffe.
"The first-half we just dominated them through the middle, we had a really good lock forward, Finau Latu and it all just sort of come of the back of him," Hopwood said.
The 17-year-old said receiving the Australian jumper was a huge honour.
"I was really happy, because originally I was coming off the bench and then our two starting front rowers got injured so a spot opened up for me," he said.
"We won our second game and then we got straight into the final and then from the final we went really well and ended up winning it.
"Then they picked about I think nine boys from our team, from triple C - so it was awesome."
The Cessnock Goannas junior will be relishing the opportunity to represent his country when the schoolboys side travels to play Papua New Guinea in September.
The national schools tournament started on Saturday, July 1 at Dolphin Stadium with NSWCCC easily accounting for Queensland and the Combine Affiliated States side. Hopwood barged over for two tries in the 60-6 win against CAS.
Jett Cleary, younger brother of Penrith and NSW star Nathan Cleary, scored a hat-trick in the rout.
Hopwood is part of the Newcastle Knights pathways system and has aspirations to play first grade at the Knights.
The rising star is enjoying an excellent 2023 on the field - he was a member of this years' Knights Harold Mathews team which made the grand final. He hopes to play SG Ball with the Knights next season.
Hopwood is the ninth student from All Saints' College to be selected for the Australian Schoolboys.
He joins current Maitland Pickers stars Brock Lamb and Jayden Butterfield. Former halfback Luke Dorn and Brisbane Bronco Jock Madden are also All Saints alumni to have represented Australia at schoolboy level.
While not Australian Schoolboy representatives, Andrew Johns and Mark Hughes are also former students.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.