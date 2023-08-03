Trent Buhagiar and Daniel Wilmering from the Newcastle Jets joined in at Lochinvar Rovers training on Wednesday night ahead of their Australia Cup clash against Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Monday, August 14.
Hundreds of junior players lined up for autographs and photos with the stars. The Rovers are one of the biggest junior clubs in the region with 530 players - 40 per cent are female.
Striker Buhagiar said the Jets were attending clubs throughout the region in the lead up to the Roar match.
"We're just getting out to local communities in the Newcastle region and gaining support around Newcastle Jets for the season upcoming," he said.
"We also have a cup game coming up next weekend against Brisbane and that game's at Maitland so we're trying to build a crowd for that game and get more spectators involved."
The training session was a sea of yellow with junior players enjoying the thrill of hosting a Women's World Cup.
Buhagiar said it is an exciting time to be involved with football in Australia.
"You see the crowds that the Matildas are getting this year and during the world cup and they're doing a great job with that as well and we want to continue that on with the A-League this season as well," he said.
The Jets progressed to the round of 32 after defeating Melbourne Victory via a penalty shootout in Darwin.
Buhagiar said he likes the timing of the cup fixtures early in the A-League preseason.
"It's a good preseason comp for us, if we can stay in the cup then it keeps you busy throughout the whole preseason," he said.
"Our goal is to stay in it for our whole preseason and get games into our legs."
The Jets join Northern NSW NPL sides Broadmeadow Magic and Edgeworth Eagles in qualifying for the round of 32.
Magic host NPL side Sydney United 58 tomorrow night at Magic Park while Edgeworth face off against A-League opposition Western United on Wednesday, August 9 at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
