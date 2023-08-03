The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle Jets stars Trent Buhagiar and Daniel Wilmering visit Lochinvar Rovers

By Ben Carr
August 3 2023 - 11:00am
Newcastle Jets players Daniel Wilmering (left) and Trent Buhagiar joined the Lochinvar Rovers at training. Picture by Ben Carr
Trent Buhagiar and Daniel Wilmering from the Newcastle Jets joined in at Lochinvar Rovers training on Wednesday night ahead of their Australia Cup clash against Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Monday, August 14.

