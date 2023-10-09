The Maitland Mercury
Rutherford RSPCA pup Keith adopted after 400 days in the shelter

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Keith enjoying some sweet treats at his 400 day party. Pictures supplied
Keith enjoying some sweet treats at his 400 day party. Pictures supplied

A dog who had spent more than 400 days at RSPCA NSW's Hunter Shelter has finally been adopted, and there are plenty more long-termers still looking for homes.

