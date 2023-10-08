Steel City Elite and Woy Woy are the inaugural winners of the Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s after a packed Saturday of rugby league at Maitland Sportsground. .
Steel City Elite defeated Brothers and Sisters United in the women's final while Woy Woy won the men's competition, defeating Maitland United.
The event was organised as a tribute to Aberglasslyn Ants player Brodie Pearson and to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The club has been mourning the loss of Pearson after the young front-rower died after suffering a serious on-field injury during a game in Fingal Bay on the afternoon of June 17.
Saturday's event attracted 16 teams from across the Hunter region with local businesses providing sponsorship.
The Newcastle and Hunter Referees Association donated officials for the carnival while Maitland City Council donated the use of the sportsground.
Aside from the two finalists, Aberglasslyn, Karuah, Morpeth, Cessnock, Berkely Vale and a second Brothers and Sisters United team rounded out the women's draw.
In the final, Steel City scored a 16-0 victory with tries to Ava Oswald, Cheyanne Baker and a double to Amy Waterhouse.
In the men's, the draw also included Aberglasslyn, East Maitland, Steele City Elite, Mori-Woi Bulldogs, Brothers & Sisters United and a LeagueCastle Allstars side.
Woy Woy defeated Maitland United 14-0 in the final of the men's. The crowd were treated to special appearances in the Roosters line up from former NRL stars Andrew and David Fifita and Curtis Scott.
The local business community jumped at the chance to support the event with A-plus Contracting and Polywelding becoming naming rights sponsor for the next three years.
