The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland hosts packed day of rugby league for first Brodie Pearson 9s

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steele City Elite defeated Brothers and Sisters United in the women's final to win the first Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, October 7. Picture by Steele City Elite
Steele City Elite defeated Brothers and Sisters United in the women's final to win the first Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, October 7. Picture by Steele City Elite

Steel City Elite and Woy Woy are the inaugural winners of the Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s after a packed Saturday of rugby league at Maitland Sportsground. .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.