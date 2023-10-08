Children received an insight into the natural world on Friday as acclaimed author and illustrator Sami Bayly made a special school holiday visit to East Maitland Library.
Ms Bayly, who has just released her new book Creatures of Camouflage and Mimicry, ran a fun drawing workshop focusing on the hidden marvels found in the bush.
The free program also included a musical performance by LizzieLand and kids could test their skills against a specially designed camouflage wall.
Maitland City Council's Community Participation Coordinator Carol Edmonds said the morning activity was a hit and capped a great program of school holiday activities.
"Sami has an ability to connect with people of all ages. She engaged the children in all the activities, with the drawing workshop proving very popular," she said.
In her book, the East Maitland author examines why creatures benefit from camouflage and mimicry, a widespread phenomenon used in the animal kingdom. Despite common belief, the traits are not always a defence tactic.
"You think of the obvious ones like the chameleon, but it doesn't change colours to blend in with its surroundings. It does it to communicate emotions, heat up or cool down or find a mate," she said.
"It started me thinking about all the misconceptions of creatures of camouflage. It sent me into a spin of finding so many weird things after that."
She sought to understand "why animals do these things that seem so extravagant" and to communicate the answers in simple form to children.
This is Ms Bayly's fifth illustrated book in five years. Her first was The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Ugly Animals. She's planning a sixth next year - another encyclopedia.
