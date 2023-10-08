The Maitland Mercury
Maitland author Sami Bayly launches new book with library workshop

October 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Children heard from acclaimed author Sami Bayly at East Maitland Library on Friday, October 6. Picture supplied
Children heard from acclaimed author Sami Bayly at East Maitland Library on Friday, October 6. Picture supplied

Children received an insight into the natural world on Friday as acclaimed author and illustrator Sami Bayly made a special school holiday visit to East Maitland Library.

