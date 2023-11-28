The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kindy Patch Emma's expansion plan will be considered by Maitland councillors at a council meeting

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
November 28 2023 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of Kindy Patch Emma's in Narang Street, East Maitland. Picture supplied
An aerial view of Kindy Patch Emma's in Narang Street, East Maitland. Picture supplied

More documentation has been submitted to Maitland council in a bid to secure an East Maitland childcare centre's expansion plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.