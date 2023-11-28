More documentation has been submitted to Maitland council in a bid to secure an East Maitland childcare centre's expansion plan.
Kindy Patch Emma's handed over the documents this month after councillors chose not to make a decision about it's initial plan to build new learning spaces and double its enrolment capacity.
Concerns about the size of the onsite car park and staff parking on Narang Street, pedestrian and vehicle access to the site and stormwater drainage were among the concerns raised when Maitland councillors considered the plan at the November 14 council meeting.
The Development Application will come before councillors again at a meeting on November 28.
Council's senior development planner Emmilia Marshall said a traffic impact assessment and parking survey had been submitted which showed there would be a need for 19 car parking spaces during the peak time of 3pm to 3.30pm and that left 11 spaces free.
She said the surplus would accommodate staff members and "should alleviate the current issue of staff parking on Narang Street."
"As staff parking is being formalised and signposted as a result of this proposal, it is anticipated that staff reliance on the on-street parking will be reduced," she said.
Amended architectural plans that separate the pedestrian pathway from the driveway have been submitted which show the path will be 1.2 metres wide and have landscaping on each side.
"The car park design and pedestrian access is typical to that of other childcare centres," Ms Marshall said.
"The existing pedestrian footpath fronting Narang Street will continue to service local pedestrian access to the subject site."
About 3 per cent of the children are expected to walk to the centre with their parent or carer from a nearby house. The rest will arrive in a vehicle.
The expansion would allow the centre to increase its enrolments from 61 to 125 and help meet a growing need for childcare in the Maitland area.
It would create 3 indoor playrooms, extra toilets, a craft storage area and a drop-off zone. There would be 30 car spaces.
The centre would also open half an hour earlier, at 6.30am, Monday to Friday.
Ms Marshall said stormwater drainage from the site wouldn't be an issue due to the onsite detention system.
She said there was "no extra runoff anticipated".
"Whilst the proposal seeks to increase the capacity of the childcare centre from 61 to 125, the application also includes significant works to the parking, access, stormwater drainage infrastructure and site arrangement," Ms Marshall said.
"These works seek to improve the design of the facility and reduce the current impacts upon neighbouring properties. Without these works being undertaken as a result of this application, the current site arrangements (including access, parking and stormwater drainage) will remain in situ."
