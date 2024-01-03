Resident flees home after air-conditioner starts electrical fire

A KENT Street resident has evacuated their home after their air-conditioning unit started what's believed to be a small electrical fire at Greta.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters have rushed to the scene this morning and power to the home has been switched off.
Two fire crews are at the home and a Fire and Rescue NSW said the issue started when the resident turned on their air-conditioner and started to smell something burning.
"They've had a look and seen small flames burning through the manhole," he said.
"The resident has evacuated the house and is waiting outside for firefighters, so we've turned the electricity off until our crews can have a look and make sure there's no confirmed fire."
Firefighters arrived at the Kent Street home at 9.50am and are currently assessing the situation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.