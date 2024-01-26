The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Heatwave: Hunter cracks 40 degrees

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 26 2024 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zara, Olivia, Violet and Hollie cooled off on Thursday at Lambton pool. Picture by Marina Neil
Zara, Olivia, Violet and Hollie cooled off on Thursday at Lambton pool. Picture by Marina Neil

THE NEWCASTLE weather station at Nobbys was inching close to 40 degrees on Friday afternoon as a heatwave brought sweltering weather to the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.