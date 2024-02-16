Farm animal mania hits the Maitland Show

Roll up for three days of fun with farm animals.
The Maitland Show has expanded its farm animal experience and organisers are encouraging families to take advantage of the chance to meet a wide range of animals.
Put the animal nursery, pat an animal pen and the agriculture display on your must see list.
The animal nursery will encompass a wide range of small and medium sized animals and some of them will eat food out of your hand.
Once families finish there they will walk through the poultry pavilion and see some very fine roosters and chooks. Then it's time to indulge in the pat an animal pen.
At this pen they can get up close and personal with pigs - which were a big hit last year - and also get aquatinted with ducks, chickens and even a few rabbits.
Then, look for the signs to the agriculture display area - which is in the horse stables behind the cattle judging arena - and there's even more animals to interact with.
There will be alpacas, sheep, dairy and boer goats and even donkeys.
"It's a real life experience of what it's like to be close to a farm animal," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
"These animals are all quiet and are used to being around people so they will be happy to interact with the public."
The Maitland Show is on February 16, 17 and 18 at Maitland Showground.
Click here for tickets and more details.
