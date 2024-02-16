Ready to ride? Sideshow Alley has something for all ages

Sideshow Alley is gearing up to entertain the city with a wide range of rides at the Maitland Show.
From the classic Merry-Go-Round to the Teacup rides and the Break Dance, there is something for all ages.
Kids with courage may tackle the children's rollercoaster while others may opt for the pony rides or a trip down the big jumbo slide.
Showmens Guild of Australasia president Aaron Pink said sideshow alley was packed with rides and many of the 2023 ones had made a return.
He said the Twister would be a major drawcard this year.
He also expected the Triple XL and the Freak Out to be popular.
"The Twister is our newest one, it spins around and lifts up in the air - it's a bit like a Cha Cha style of ride but it also raises up in the air," he said.
"We've got all of these and lots, lots more."
The Dodgem Cars and Ferris Wheel, will also make a return this year.
The Maitland Show is on at Maitland Showground on February 16, 17 and 18.
The cost of each ride ranges from $6 to $12.
Expect to pay around $6 for the children's rides. Most of the other rides are between $10 and $12.
Tickets are available at each ride.
Some of the rides opened on Friday morning but most of the bigger ones won't open until 3pm.
The rides will run all day on Saturday and until 3pm Sunday.
Click here for tickets and more details.
