Discover the best of Maitland's dining scene with A Moving Feast

When it comes to Maitland, Lisa Fraser is very passionate and her passion shines particularly bright when she's hosting her tours.
Director of Umbrella Events and Tours, Lisa has been running walking tours in Maitland for the past four years and has recently launched Maitland's first progressive dinner.
Her tour, A Moving Feast is a three-hour walking tour that stops by three Maitland venues for an entree, a main meal and of course finishes off with dessert.
Lisa hosted A Moving Feast tour earlier this month and said it was great to get back out and host people.
"Hearing people's stories and having that connection and engagement with people, I've really missed that," she said.
To start off the tour, the group enjoyed entrees at the Pourhouse, followed by a main meal at CJ's on the Levee and finished with dessert at Acacia Dining.
"Josh at CJ's on the Levee transported us straight back to Spain with tapas and paella," Lisa said.
"The food at the Pourhouse was absolutely stunning and guests had the option to choose from two desserts off the menu or a special dessert at Acacia."
Attendees spend about 45 minutes at each venue and then walk between each venue, all while enjoying some fun facts about Maitland provided by Lisa.
"We look at the laneway art, the architecture and a little bit of the history," she said.
For Lisa, she started A Moving Feast because she wanted to see more people spending locally and supporting local businesses.
"When people go out for dinner they choose one place and spend all their money in the one place, whereas there's a real opportunity here to spread the love," she said.
"People who come along are supporting four small businesses, three Maitland hospitality venues and myself."
This year her business Umbrella Events and Tours has hit 10 years of operating and Lisa said it has always been a sideline for her.
"I've always wanted to keep my events small, intimate, engaged and bespoke," she said.
Lisa also does wine tours and walking tours and recently announced a new walking tour in Morpeth.
"I've done walking tours myself in New Zealand, Sydney, Melbourne and Tasmania and it's such a great way to see things that you normally wouldn't see," she said.
"Tapping into all of that and the knowledge that I have for the Maitland area is the reason why I actually started the tours."
A Moving Feast runs every second Saturday night, with booking availability on the Umbrella Events and Tours website.
Lisa has also recently started a competition where anyone who purchases a ticket to any of the walking tours before June 30 goes into a draw to win a limited edition Maitland Monopoly game.
"This is pretty cool as they only have 1000 games available," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.